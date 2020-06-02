Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd’s funeral services.

On May 25, Floyd he was killed by the police Derek Chauvin who put his knee around the neck of George for 8 minutes. Chauvin was fired but was not formalized for murder until May 29. The murder of Floyd, It has caused various protests around the world, seeking justice and equality for African Americans.

The afternoon of this Monday, it was confirmed that Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services of Floyd. Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO Mayweather Promotions confirmed the news to ESPN.

“He was probably mad at me for saying this, but yeah, he’s definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe said. “Floyd has done this kind of thing for the last 20 years,” who revealed that Mayweather I didn’t want to talk about this gesture.

The family of George Floyd already accepted that Mayweather pay for all four funeral services. Funerals will be held in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and another place to be announced shortly.

The reason that Floyd Mayweather decided to pay the funerals is for Anzel Jennings, CEO of TMT Music who grew up with George Floyd. This is not the first time “Money” Pays for a person’s funeral.

Mayweather I pay for the funeral services of the former boxer Genaro Hernández, who died of cancer at 45 years the 2011. Mayweather he won his first world title when he beat Hernandez in 1998. Apparently, the boxer’s generosity is not for seeking recognition or media attention, it is something that comes from his human side.

Floyd Mayweather retired with a professional record of 50-0. His last fight was in 2017, when he beat Conor McGregor by TKO. In his career, he had outstanding victories against Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Álvarez and Oscar de la hoya.