Floyd Mayweather teases and responds to Canelo

The former boxer, Floyd Mayweather, the Mexican’s statements did not go unnoticed, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, whoWho mentioned that He faced it without being at his best, which for the American is not like that and incidentally mocked the Aztec’s statement.

During the talk with the media prior to the confrontation with the youtuber, Logan Paul, Floyd contradicted Canelo about their fight and he made it clear that the Mexican was in his best moment.

“It’s crazy that I say it because when Canelo fought against me, he was in his prime and I was an old man”, He explained.

He even pointed out that he was not even in his best moment, but his experience made him win against Canelo.

“In fact, I was not at my best when I faced Canelo He was an old man when I fought him like now (against Logan Paul). Someone young, but I have a lot of experience ”.

