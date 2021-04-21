Floyd Mayweather takes up the idea of ​​fighting with Logan Paul

After the commercial success of the fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren with a sale of more than 1.4 million payouts per event according to the boxing site Bad Left Hook, it is now the multi-champion Floyd Mayweather who wants to resume the plans to fight with Logan Paul .

The youtuber and fledgling boxer, Jake Paul, easily beat the former UFC welterweight champion in Bellator and ONE, by KO in the first round on Saturday evening, in a new edition of the promoter’s Fight Club Triller at an event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium that featured multiple musical appearances, including by international artist Justin Bieber.

All this move seems to have reawakened the interest of “Money”, at least enough to continue his contention negotiations with Logan, which seemed truncated. So much so that he published on his Instagram network, the options he left to his followers for the selection of the place of the fight. They were: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul were to meet on February 20, but the fight was postponed for no specific reason. Although it is speculated that it was due to the sanitary restrictions that still existed in the world due to the pandemic. It seems that the combat was reborn.