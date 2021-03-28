Floyd Mayweather reflected on his ostentatious standard of living

Floyd mayweather He was undoubtedly one of the best boxers in the history of the sport. The American competed professionally between 1996 and 2015, and had a return from a fight in 2017, against Connor mcgregor. During all those years, The Money became champion of 15 world titles, was the best on the planet in five different categories and retired without knowing defeat, maintaining a 50-0 record.

Mayweather beat McGregor in 2017. Photo: REUTERS.

But his skills with gloves are not the only thing that characterizes the 44-year-old. Because so many moments of glory, catapulted him to an unusual fortune. It is estimated that during his career he earned more than $ 1 billion. And Floyd was always known for showing off his wealth and luxurious lifestyle, which is why it was criticized many times.

Floyd Mayweather showing off his jewelry and watches. Photo: @floydmayweather

In an interview with Rob Moore, on The Disruptive podcast, The Money opened up and reflected on his ostentation. “The fact that I talk about money does not make me a bad person,” he said. And he argued because he gives himself so many luxuries. “I like having the finer things in life. ANDMoney doesn’t make me, I make money “he blurted out.

Mayweather said that his financial capacity allowed him to enjoy more, and is grateful: “Money has put us in a position to have the best things in life, so we can travel and have fun, live life and experience different things. When you can win a lot of money, you can do those things, “explained The Money, who later confessed that he would choose silver over sports titles.

Mayweather gave a Rolex to his grandson.

Floyd recently became a grandfather. And his first gift to his grandson, who is now 2 months old, was a Rolex valued at $ 45,000. “I like to feed my family, and We can’t feed our family just saying, ‘I love you.’said the former boxer. He also commented that, although he was never defeated as a professional, he did lose in life: “Losing my uncle Roger was a defeat, losing my grandmother was a defeat, losing the mother of my children was a defeat, losing my best friend was a defeat. I was defeated that way “he mused.

