Floyd Mayweather made fun of Conor McGregor’s injury through social network

Former boxing champion and star Floyd Mayweather made fun of Irishman Conor McGregor’s ankle injury after losing the trilogy to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last Saturday.

“They have it all twisted! I like the way the shoes fit. Now, do the crazy leg”Money joked, with a post on Instagram that showed the image of Notorious with a sprained ankle.

Mayweather bet big against McGregor and ended up taking $ 35,000 after Poirier’s win at UFC 264. “Dude, thanks for making me win,” Money tweeted.

