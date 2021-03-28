Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he’s ‘100% sure’ he won’t box again

Mayweather Jr. doesn’t see a return to professional boxing 0:50

(CNN) – Since retiring from professional boxing with an unmatched 50-0 record, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has turned his attention to promoting and guiding the next generation of fighters.

Despite being deeply involved in the sport on a daily basis, Mayweather says he is not tempted to come out of retirement.

“Right now, I’m doing exhibitions,” Mayweather told CNN en Español’s Raúl Sáenz. «I am 100% sure that I will no longer fight against any boxer. So that is out of the question. I mean, just my faculties mean a lot to me. Money does not make me, I earn money and my health is more important than money.

As for showing off and fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a ring? Absolutely”.

Considered one of the sport’s all-time greats, Forbes estimates that Mayweather’s fight against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in 2017 generated more than $ 550 million in revenue. Mayweather earned $ 275 million, a sum generated from both his roles as a fighter and promoter.

Outside the boxing ring, Mayweather was arrested in September 2010 after authorities said he beat up Josie Harris – the mother of three of his children at her home in Las Vegas – where he lived with her two young sons and a daughter. .

The combatant pleaded guilty 14 months later to a reduced count of misdemeanor battery and two counts of stalking. He was sentenced to three months and served two.

‘The real environment’

Mayweather spoke to CNNEE ahead of one of his fighters, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who has a so far undefeated record of 23-0, taking on Leo Santa Cruz this Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

While most sporting events around the world have unfolded without fan attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, this weekend’s fight was moved from what would have been an empty Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut to the Alamodome. from Texas, where around 10,000 fans are expected.

The NBA was widely praised for the success of its Disney World bubble, during which only two COVID-19 cases were recorded, but Mayweather believes that one of the crucial elements that most impacts the sport at the highest level was missing.

“I’m happy that we were able to bring this to San Antonio so we can have the crowd, the real atmosphere,” Mayweather said. “Because when I watch boxing and there is no crowd, I feel like I am watching training boxing in a boxing gym. When there is a crowd, there is a different result.

It’s no different from basketball. Congratulations to the Lakers, but it was like they were [jugando] to pick up a ball because he was in a gym. But even if they were playing pickup, they are pickup champions. But I like it better with a crowd, because the crowd can shape things a bit.

«The crowd … if you are in a [cancha] basketball or if you’re in an arena when it comes to boxing… the crowd can shape things and I like to see things change a little bit, it’s a little bit better. So you have to deal with the pressure when you’re on an elite stage.

Davis, who is still 25 years old, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and explosive fighters in the lower weight divisions. Santa Cruz, a four-division champion, faces his most accomplished opponent to date by some distance.

Davis has dropped one weight class to fight Santa Cruz for his WBA super featherweight title, although Davis’s WBA lightweight title will also be up for grabs.

Being a smaller boxer guided by Mayweather has naturally put additional pressure and expectations on Davis’ shoulders. However, Mayweather believes it is time for these two fighters to craft their own legacy.

“Anything that [haga] now my money is guaranteed because my name is set in stone, “he said. “I’ve shown for over twenty years what I can do and the numbers I can do with pay-per-view and streaming, so I’ve shown what I can do.

“Now is the time for these young fighters to come out on Halloween and show what they can do, and I’m pretty sure Leo is in great shape, because Tank is in great shape and they need to get out there and do what they do.

“They’ll have a crowd and we want the crowd to shake up some things to see what these guys can do under pressure.”