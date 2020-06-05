Mayweather Jr. has been a quirky personality for some things, but very discreet when it comes to helping | Allen Berezovsky / .
Floyd Mayweather Jr. was an in-ring sensation. His going through the ropes led him to be loved and loved by thousands of fans. Almost on a par with his brilliant career, the author of 50 victories had an exhibition of his most controversial phrases and eccentricities on social networks.
However, he has a supportive side that almost nobody knows and that he himself does not promote. The most recent example was the contributions he made to the George Floyd family’s funeral expenses, a case with which, like many athletes, he has been notably affected. Information on the amount of Mayweather Jr.’s contribution was leaked and there has been no official information from his team until then.
The payment of the funeral of Genaro “Chicanito” Hernández, a boxer whom he beat in 1998 to win his first world championship, is another of the donations or grants that are on record.
A former Mayweather Promotions boxer, Ashley Theophane, said “Money” has repeatedly helped both him and several of the fighters who were part of his representation.
Although there may be more similar stories, it is clear that Mayweather Jr. does not flaunt his donations, aid or contributions that he does and best of all, he does it from the heart.
Although he has been a charismatic man, conceited, arrogant and with a very tough personality, there is a large part that reflects an enormous heart and sense of solidarity that he does not expose, at least, of his own free will.