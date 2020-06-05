Mayweather Jr. has been a quirky personality for some things, but very discreet when it comes to helping | Allen Berezovsky / .

Floyd Mayweather Breaks His Silence After Passing Of Ex-Girlfriend And Uncle And COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/XL0vQCy7IU – The Source Magazine (@TheSource) May 1, 2020

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover George Floyd’s funeral expenses, a proposal that has been accepted by the family. Mayweather has been personally in touch with this person’s loved ones. #DeportesTR pic.twitter.com/VAbvwLGvPP – Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) June 2, 2020

A former Mayweather Promotions boxer, Ashley Theophane, said “Money” has repeatedly helped both him and several of the fighters who were part of his representation.

Floyd Mayweather shares video about family’s passing and helping COVID-19 from “behind closed doors” https://t.co/SE2iQ4MP98 pic.twitter.com/ZHTHROikSN – The Hip Hop Station (@ WCCG1045FM) May 1, 2020

Although he has been a charismatic man, conceited, arrogant and with a very tough personality, there is a large part that reflects an enormous heart and sense of solidarity that he does not expose, at least, of his own free will.