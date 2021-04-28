Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul to fight in Miami

Floyd Mayweather’s 3 most lucrative fights 0:48

(CNN Spanish) – Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced his next exhibition match. It will be on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against youtuber Logan Paul.

The fight had been announced for last February, but was postponed. Mayweather in October of last year assured CNN that he would not fight a professional boxer again, but the exhibition events remained within his plans.

The American boxer closed an impeccable professional career with a record of 50 wins and zero losses. The last time he stepped into the ring was in 2017 to face, in another exhibition, the mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

Paul, for his part, has a loss in the exhibition fight against fellow youtuber KSI in November 2019.

