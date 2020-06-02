After Floyd Mayweather offered to pay for the funerals of George FloydNow the boxer sent a check to the victim’s family for $ 88,500 (one million 928 thousand Mexican pesos).

The retired boxer assured that he is already preparing to cover the expenses of George Floyd in four places in the nation; Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and one more that is not yet confirmed.

According to TMZ, representatives of Floyd Mayweather They assured that the boxer did this “because he is born from the heart.”

Here’s the $ 88,500 check Floyd Mayweather is sending to pay for # GeorgeFloyd‘s funeral services. @FloydMayweather had a mutual friend in common w / George, & is devastated by his killing. Great job by Floyd. pic.twitter.com/INcSI3KyyF – Michael J. babcock (@mikejbabcock) June 2, 2020

The same media detailed that George Floyd’s family accepted the proposal of Floyd Mayweather to take over all funeral expenses.

Even, the same medium detailed that Floyd Mayweather He sent a check to the Robert Swearington Fort Bend Memorial Funeral Home for $ 88,500 to cover the costs incurred.

Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funerals https://t.co/lE7RWZHF5k – TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2020

With a black photo on Instagram and under the slogan “Black Out Tuesday”, the world of culture showed this Tuesday its rejection of racism and police brutality in the US.

Emma Watson, Tom Holland, Cara Delevingne, Alejandro Sanz or Ricky Martin are some of the artists who have joined the initiative.

A silent protest that arose from the music industry but was joined by representatives of all sectors of the music world, thus showing on Tuesday their support for an initiative by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two executives of Atlantic Records.

