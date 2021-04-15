Floyd Mayweather dates a stripper from his local Las Vegas, and wants a child with her

Floyd mayweather has become news in the last hours, and it is that he believes in love again, as a friend of his family has assured the British newspaper The Sun, who has revealed that it is a stripper from one of his clubs in Las Vegas.

The boxer is getting intimate with one of the girls who works for him. Is about Anna Monroe, a stripper with British-American nationality with whom he’s been dating for several months, and that New Year’s Day became official after telling his family and friends.

Their relation

A friend of Mayweather’s family revealed to The Sun how the relationship between the boxer and the stripper began: “Anna was born in the United States, but her parents moved to England for work reasons when she was young. Then she returned to the United States when she was 22 years old,” he began by pointing out .

“Anna attended an interview at Floyd’s club (Girl Collection) and was rejected, but when he was leaving the premises they crossed. The next day, they called her and told her to come back, to Mayweather would be waiting for her for a candlelight dinner, and that she had the job and was going to be the lead.“he added.

So the couple started a relationship, sharing photos together as they traveled around the world, being seen in Paris, Abu Dhabi, Iceland, Greece Y Amsterdam. “They have been seeing each other intermittently for a while, when Floyd decides,” he noted.

In addition, this January 1, in New Years, both made their relationship official before Anna Monroe’s family: “They made FaceTime to Anna’s family in England on New Year’s Day to tell them that their relationship is official“, he pointed.

Wants to have a child with her

But whoever it was world champion in five different categories (super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight) doesn’t just want to be in a relationship with the stripper in his club, he aspires to have something more.

Floyd Mayweather wants to go one step further, he wants to become a father again: “Now Floyd wants another child. He just wants Anna to be the mother. They are definitely dating now and have talked about having a baby, “noted her close source.

According to this person, Anna Monroe’s family approves of this relationship, but they are still concerned about Mayweather’s long history with women, as her ex, Josie Harris, accused him of having beaten her.

“Yes, when they have a child, that child will have a life made, but Floyd will tire of Anna and hurt her one way or another. His father tried to explain that to him [a Anna]But she is so in love with him that she can’t see any further, it’s almost like she’s been brainwashed, “he concluded.