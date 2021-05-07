Floyd Mayweather comes to blows with the brother of his next rival at a press conference

Floyd mayweather Y Logan paul They will finally meet on July 6 in Miami and to promote the new date of the fight they organized a press conference in the city of the state of Florida. The event also attended Jake paul, brother of the youtuber who will face ‘Money’, which ended up coming to blows with the boxer.

It all started with a verbal confrontation between Mayweather and Jake Paul, surrounded by a good number of members of the security of the event and the boxer. However, the situation got out of hand when Paul removed Floyd’s cap and hostilities and beatings began.

Once separated, Jake Paul ended the brawl with a black eye, a cut lip and a ripped shirt. This was shown by the youtuber himself in a story on his personal Instagram account. Later on Twitter he denounced that the blows he received were by Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards.

In the end, the clash between the boxer and the youtuber did not go away, with Paul getting the media coverage I was looking for as the big winner of the incident (despite injuries).