Floyd Mayweather answered his detractors with a reality bath | Boxing

Floyd mayweather prepares to make a new presentation against Logan paul, American youtuber, so he stays in shape. However, he sent a message to those who criticize him for the way he behaves with his legacy by saying that he does not feed his family a I love you.

Simply Money He was the most influential fighter of the last decade after retiring undefeated with 50 fights won. However, his way of being and the way of fighting, which was mean for most of the fans, led to him being the most wanted fighter in the world.

Anyway, after beating Conor Mcgregor, Mayweather He began to be criticized for not taking care of his legacy and going up to the ring to face an unknown person in the ring for a simple check. It is because of this that the former world champion began to answer his detractors.









“They care about my legacy, but I care about money.”, started Money to say in an interview with Rob moore. And I add: “I like to have the good things in life. Money doesn’t make me money, I make money. I like to feed my family, we cannot feed our family by simply saying, ‘I love you’ ”.









By last, Mayweather He defended his position by saying that it has allowed him to have a life with great tastes. “When you can earn a lot of money, you can do those things”, concluded the ex-boxer.