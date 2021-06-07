Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul came the distance

In a licensed exhibition fight, former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs as a pro) and YouTube star Logan Paul (0-1 as a pro) finished the eighth round. distance.

According to the rules of the exhibition, there was no official winner. Paul, 26, had his only fight as a professional in 2019, when he lost a controversial six-round decision to his YouTube rival, KSI. Mayweather, 44, retired from the sport in August 2017, when he stopped Conor McGregor in ten rounds. When the contest began, Mayweather was moving around the ring, Paul was trying to land something, but he had not succeeded. Paul landed a lot late in the round, but Mayweather blocked just about everything.

Mayweather continued to move in the second, Paul looking for shots that didn’t land. There wasn’t much of either one, but Mayweather landed two precise punches. By the third, Paul was holding a lot. Mayweather walked over. Mayweather was landing small shots indoors. Paul was landing punches too, but they weren’t flush, while Mayweather was doing precise work and starting to land frequently.

In the fourth, Mayweather kept moving forward and looking to achieve something great. He was catching Paul with the right shots and he wasn’t worried about Paul’s counterattacks. Paul seemed to be very tired and putting up with a lot when the round concluded. Mayweather was connecting but also missed in the fifth. Paul wasn’t doing too much, he seemed to be out of breath and was taking photos. Paul’s size allowed him to shoot, but he was forced to hold on more than once. During the sixth, Mayweather stepped forward, looking to land with final blows. Paul was on the move, missing his jab and looking to avoid more damage. Paul’s left eye was swollen.

Paul was trying to land something when Mayweather came in during the seventh. There was a lot of grip and fight as Mayweather advanced. The crowd was not happy that Paul was entering the eighth and final round as boos rained down. Mayweather was controlling the action and there was still plenty of grip.