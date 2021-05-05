Floyd Mayweather and his partner’s special request before the fight with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather and his girlfriend Anna Monroe (@ thereal.annamonroe)

The multiple world boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition match against youtuber Logan Paul on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and all eyes will be on his return after his last official presentation in 2017 against UFC figure Conor McGregor, whom he beat by KO

“Money” wants to arrive in the best physical way despite the fact that it is a duel that will not be included in his professional statistics, because the North American is very competitive and always wants to win, without taking risks. This is why he has made a special request to his partner Anna Monroe, a dancer he met at his strip club and whom they would marry in 2021.

As revealed by a source to the British site The Sun, “Floyd asked Anna to move out because he wants to focus on his boxing as he prepares for his next fights.”

Some argue that the request is very rare since the eccentric athlete lives in a large mansion in Las Vegas with 11 rooms and two guest houses, so there is more than enough room for him to have his own space. However, it transpired that “Money” wants to have the highest possible concentration.

Anna has moved back into her old apartment. It has been a stressful time for her, but she is being understanding and knows that he is the one who makes the decisions in their relationship. They are still together and she supports him »said the same source.

Mayweather cannot weigh more than 160 pounds, while Paul cannot weigh more than 190 pounds. Despite the physical advantage. Paul would achieve his dream of facing a high profile fighter.

Paul, has a large audience on social networks thanks to his YouTube channel and is also a strong influencer, it is not necessary to mention the history of Mayweather, perhaps the greatest boxer in boxing history. The YouTuber in his only fight, lost a split decision to KSI.

Mayweather, retired from professional boxing after beating “Notorious.” After that fight with the Irishman, he has dedicated himself to exhibitions. In his last appearance, he knocked out kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.