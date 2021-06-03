Floyd Maweather vs Logan Paul: weigh-in, rules, format, rounds and duration of the fight

Playing with uncertainty is a luxury for Floyd Mayweather. The American handles it well and has again pulled it. Until this Wednesday he did not reveal the rules of the fight that he will face Logan Paul this Sunday in Miami. Floyd and Jake presented the fight a month before in the same stage where it will take place, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but far from giving the rules, they tried to raise the tension and Jake, Logan’s brother, put an end to the former world champion’s safety. Afterwards, they kept the uncertainty.

The main difference that they have had to bridge in the regulation is the size, since Mayweather is 1.73 and Paul is 1.88. The difference is considerable and that was the first thing that was leaked. Floyd will not be able to surpass the 73 kilos in scale and Logan the 86 kilos. Therefore, at least there will be a difference of 13 kilos between the two. A figure that could increase if the Youtuber (who debuted as a professional before another Youtuber, KSI) does not have rehydration clauses (nothing has been said about it). That appointment with the scale will finally be on Saturday, since the first hourly programs pointed to Friday, but finally the usual protocol will be fulfilled and it will be the day before.

Another jarring point was the distance. At the beginning he made sure that it would be six rounds of three minutes, but finally it will be eight rounds. Finally, what was expected was fulfilled and the regulation was similar to the one that Mayweather already used against the Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa. That is to say: there will be no judges (or winner if the points are reached) and the fight will only be stopped by a KO or if either of the two fighters is in danger. The last big unknown were the gloves. Despite the difference in size, both will carry 12 ounces.



Confirmed rules of the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

Mayweather will not be able to exceed 73 kilos and Logan will be 86 kilos. They will play 8 rounds of three minutes. They will wear 12-ounce gloves. There will be no judges in the fight. Knockouts will be allowed. There will be no official winner read. The referee will be able to stop the match. fight when you see fit.