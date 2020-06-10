▲ A hearse with the remains of George Floyd drove through the streets yesterday to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in the city of Texas.Photo Afp

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 24

NY. George Floyd was buried yesterday in Houston surrounded by his family and those of other African-American victims of official racist violence, but the movement that his death detonated remained alive in the streets of the country, forcing the political leadership to promote reforms and remove symbols of racism. historical institutional in the United States.

At the same time, President Donald Trump – uninvited, neither expected nor explicitly mentioned in this latest funeral ceremony – falsely accused Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old pacifist hospitalized after being knocked to the ground by police in one of the murder protests Floyd’s being an antifa provocateur, referring to an informal group of activists who identify as antifascists who have been blamed by the White House and its allies for the wave of protests, and which could have been a deceptive act.

At the latest funeral ceremony for Floyd in his hometown of Houston, the victim’s family, some civil rights leaders, relatives of other African-American victims killed by police officers in recent years, and two lines of police officers greeted the passing of the coffin. The ceremony was broadcast on television; The person and his violent end were remembered, and also as a case that has sparked a wave of protests against institutional racism and its official violence unprecedented since the 1960s.

So powerful has the case become that the national political leadership, big business – the New York Stock Exchange was silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (the time the white cop had his knee on Floyd’s neck) at the start the ceremony – and public figures of all kinds have been forced to recognize the serious and deep problem that comes from the origin of the country and persists in the words I cannot breathe today.

Joe Biden, a former vice president and virtual Democratic presidential candidate, stated by video message: This is the time for racial justice.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that we honor him today because when he took his last breath, now the rest of us can breathe, and announced from the altar that he would be issuing an executive order to ban key neck containment tactics, among other.

In fact, announcements in various cities continued about new bans on police tactics of physical struggle and commitments to other reforms. In Washington, the city council has already banned them; also the police in Phoenix.

At the same time, racist historical symbols are falling. The mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, ordered the removal of a statue honoring the Confederacy – the southern states that attempted to break the union in part because of the fight over slavery that led to the civil war in the 19th century – while in Virginia the governor ordered the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, general of the Confederacy forces, in Richmond (which has been there for over a century, but is now marked with Black Lives Matter slogans), and the mayor from Jacksonville, Florida, ordered the removal of statues of Confederate soldiers; Other figures and symbols linked to racism have been removed in places like Philadelphia, while others have been vandalized and marked with anti-racism slogans. The Navy has ordered a ban on the Confederation flag in all public places. The Marines had already ordered the same thing.

Meanwhile, the new fence around the White House has been turned by protesters into a wall of commemoration for victims of police violence with artwork, photos, drawings, flowers and ribbons on names.