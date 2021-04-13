Floyd family and relatives of dead young man make common cause against police violence in the US

The families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, the young African American who was shot to death by the police this weekend, are united in grief and rage and will make common cause to denounce police violence and racism in the United States.

“I want justice to be done”, said Katie Wright, whose 20-year-old son was killed at a traffic checkpoint in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis.

The police indicated that his death was “accidental” and that it occurred when Officer Kim Potter proceeded to use a stun gun and made a mistake and fired with her firearm.

“A mistake? That sounds strange to me since this agent had 26 years of service, ”said Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father, who spoke with a voice choked with tears in an interview with ABC News.

This new drama exacerbated the tension in the streets of Minneapolis in the middle of the process against Derek Chauvin, the white policeman accused of killing George Floyd, also African-American, on May 25, after immobilizing him by kneeling on his neck during his arrest for allegedly having paid with a fake bill.

This Tuesday, this historic process – which has the country in suspense and is broadcast live by many networks – entered a new phase with the presentation of the defense. During their shift, the prosecution called more than 40 witnesses, including doctors, police and ex-police officers and people who witnessed Floyd’s arrest.

The thesis of the former policeman’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, is that his client respected the rules of the forces of order and that Floyd’s death was influenced by the fentanyl found in his blood and other health factors.

Its objective is to sow doubt, since in United States jury verdicts must be unanimous.

The experts cited by the prosecution refuted the defense thesis, so now Nelson must prove it. To do this, he summoned Scott Creighton, a retired agent who arrested Floyd in 2019.

He then called Michelle Moseng, a paramedic who treated Floyd at the time, to the stand because he had used drugs.

“He told me he was taking opiates every 20 minutes,” Moseng said.

From the beginning of the process, Floyd’s family denounces a tactic to tarnish his memory. “The process is against Derek Chauvin, not against George Floyd,” they said in unison.

This Tuesday they have called a press conference in conjunction with the family of Daunte Wright.

The suffering of these two families resonates in numerous cases in which African Americans are victims in the United States.

“Being a person of color is exhausting,” Butchy Austin, a 37-year-old activist who participated in a vigil Monday night to remember Wright, told AFP. “You just want to feel safe,” he said.

After a night of incidents Sunday, authorities declared an air curfew across Minneapolis and Saint-Paul Monday night and deployed 1,000 National Guard troops.

Dozens of protesters defied the order and protested in front of the Brooklyn Center police station holding up banners with messages such as “Stop all murderous and racist cops,” “Am I next?” and “Without justice, there is no peace.”

The forces of order used tear gas to disperse them and about 40 people were arrested. Local media reported some acts of vandalism.

On Tuesday morning, calm returned to the streets and anti-racism activists showed their determination to make themselves heard.

“We are going to mobilize to defend our neighbors,” Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the most listened to leaders in Minneapolis’s black community, said in a virtual prayer call.

With information from AFP