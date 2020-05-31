MINEAPOLIS – Hennepin County Medical Examiner found no evidence that George Floyd, the African-American who died Monday after being arrested in Minneapolis, died of suffocation or strangulation – as detailed in the complaint against ex-officer Derek Chauvin revealed this Friday.

The state attorney’s office filed the charges against Chauvin, the police officer who was recorded Monday by passers-by while holding his knee on the neck of Floyd, a man who was arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit ticket at a nearby store. Chauvin reportedly kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for a period of 8 minutes and 46 seconds total, of which nearly three of those minutes were after Floyd had lost consciousness, the state complaint alleges.

Although the full Floyd autopsy report has not been released, the coroner preliminarily concluded that the combination of Floyd’s arrest with the victim’s prior medical conditions and the presence of possible toxic substances in his system may have contributed to his death. . According to the complaint, Floyd suffered from medical conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

The autopsy referenced in the complaint was conducted on May 26, the day after Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s family hired doctor Michael Baden to perform an autopsy independent of that of the state, according to Fox News.

Floyd’s death has rekindled the national debate about excessive police violence against the country’s African American population. For its part, the US Department of Justice assured that it will carry out a “criminal” and “top priority” criminal investigation into Floyd’s death.

“The Justice Department has prioritized the investigation and has assigned experienced FBI prosecutors and criminal investigators to the matter,” US Attorney Erica MacDonald and FBI Special Agent in Charge Rainer Drolshagen said in a joint statement.

“The federal investigation will determine whether the actions of the former Minneapolis Police Department agents involved violated federal law,” added the investigators, who called for “calm” of the population while the investigations are ongoing.

The FBI referred to the agents as “ex” in that communication because the Minneapolis police force on Tuesday decided to expel the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death.

Thousands of protesters participated in a day of protests over Floyd’s death this Saturday across the country. Although various displays of solidarity have been peaceful, protests in some cities turned violent when protesters clashed with authorities. More than a dozen cities in the country, including Minneapolis, Miami, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, enacted curfews for Saturday night.

