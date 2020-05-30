Thousands of protesters gathered this Friday afternoon in different cities of the United States to protest the death of African-American George Floyd.

Hundreds of people gathered in various parts of the country, such as in front of the White House, in Washington, but also in New York, Dallas, Houston, the victim’s hometown, or Las Vegas, Des Moines, Memphis and Portland.

ATLANTA

In downtown Atlanta, near the headquarters of the CNN television network, groups of protesters began breaking store windows, to which the riot police responded with the launching of tear gas grenades, according to the television networks. local.

Some of the protesters threw stones at the CNN building and, amid the confusion, several police vehicles that remained parked were also targeted by the stones and other blunt objects, and at least two of them were burned.

MINNEAPOLIS

In the Minneapolis metropolitan area and its “twin” city, Saint Paul, only separated by the Mississippi River and where violent incidents have occurred over the past three nights, hundreds of protesters cut a downtown bridge linking the two cities. to gather peacefully and resume their protests despite the curfew that has been in force since dusk and for the entire weekend.

Groups of protesters, some kneeling with their fists raised, gathered in front of the Third District Police Barracks building in southeast Minneapolis, which was set on fire in the Thursday night riots, under the yell of “It can’t stop us all.”

NY

Hundreds of New Yorkers took to the streets this Friday for the second consecutive day to show their rejection of the death of George Floyd, protests that ended with arrests and riots in various parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The first protest was held in Foley Square, where there were about 30 arrests, although the most violent actions were recorded in Brooklyn, with three epicenters, in Prospect Heighs before the Barclays Center, in Ford Green Park and in the nearby neighborhood of Clinton Hill. .

The number of arrests in Brooklyn is unknown so far, but protesters have burned a New York Police vehicle at Ford Green Park.

In the Barclays Center, protected by an important police cordon, moments of great tension were experienced, with police beatings, use of sprays and arrests.

Carrying photos of victims of police brutality, and signs with “judge the police” or “justice for Floyd” messages, the protesters, wearing masks and gloves, responded to a new call by the organization Black Lives Matter in the popular Foley Square, surrounded by courts in Manhattan and just steps from the City Police headquarters.

There at least 30 protesters were arrested, according to local media, including a man who allegedly hit a New York Police sergeant in the head with bronze knuckles.

At the protest, “I can’t breathe,” the words Floyd was saying to the white cop who put a knee over his neck and killed him, and that New Yorkers also yelled when they demanded justice for fellow African-American Eric Garner, were heard insistently. , who died in New York in July 2014 at the hands of police officer Daniel Pantaleo.

