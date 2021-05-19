Floyd chooses Pacquiao and forgets Augustus, Castillo, Cotto, Maidana and so many more

A few days ago, Floyd Mayweather made a statement to a well-known boxing podcast, where, in addition to supporting his self-proclamation of ‘The best forever’, marking that ‘no other has beaten so many world champions as he in fifty fights and nobody has managed to raise 650 million dollars in just two fights’, he incredibly described Manny Pacquiao as the best rival he has faced.

As we will see in this video, that which sounds like real nonsense, could also be a smart move by Floyd towards what could be summarized in another millionaire madness that, as boxing is being administered today, it is possible that it happens: ‘a rematch between Floyd and Manny with a WBA title in between, ”meaning Mayweather could go back to competing professionally. As if to hit the table again screaming that he continues and will remain the best forever.

Only a nonsense of that size could justify that when remembering his best rival he has forgotten Emanuel Augustus’ ‘day laborer’, or the two fights with José Luis Castillo and even the split decision against Oscar de la Hoya and the fighter against Miguel Ángel Cotto. It is clear that Floyd Mayweather never does ‘stitch without thread’ and this video sets out to prove it.