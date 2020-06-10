While mourners in Houston honor George Floyd’s life in Minneapolis, CBS News He learned new details from a nightclub co-worker about the alleged story between Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with Floyd’s death.

According to a former coworker, they not only knew each other, but had a history of friction.

Floyd and Chauvin worked security at a nightclub at the same time. Coworker David Pinney said the two men had a history of friction.

“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the sponsors, which was a problem,” Pinney explained.

The Floyd family says they believe what happened on May 25 was partly personal. His attorney has asked that Chauvin be charged with first-degree murder, “because we believe he knew who George Floyd was.”

“Do you have any doubts that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd?” CBS News asked Pinney.

“No. He knew him, ”said the co-worker.

“How well did you know him?” CBS News asked.

“I’d say pretty well,” Pinney replied.

Maya Santamaría, owner of the club now set on fire by the protests, described how Chauvin treated black clients when she spoke to CBS News for the upcoming “Justice for All” special.

Santamaría said he had been paying Chauvin, when he was off duty, to sit in his patrol car in front of El Nuevo Rodeo for 17 years. She said Floyd worked as a security guard within the club frequently in the past year. In particular, they both worked on Tuesday nights, when the club had a popular weekly dance competition.

“Do you think Derek had a problem with blacks?” CBS News asked.

“I think I was scared and intimidated,” said Santamaría.

“For the blacks?” CBS News clarified.

“Yes,” confirmed Santamaría.