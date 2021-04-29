Flowers begin to arrive in Miami for Mother’s Day – Telemundo Miami (51)

The celebration of Mother’s Day is approaching and like every year consumers are expected to buy billions of dollars in perfect flowers for that special woman. That is why the first shipment of merchandise was received at the Miami International Airport on Thursday for export to other states in the country.

In the southern terminal area they receive and export very special shipments, including tons of flowers that will be seen in all supermarkets and stores in the country.

Even in the midst of the economic crisis due to the pandemic, consumers are expected to buy around 2.6 billion dollars in flowers and gifts to celebrate this year.

90 percent of the flowers that enter the United States do so through the Miami airport and “we have 32 billion dollars of economic impact on the community and on Miami Dade County,” says Emir Pineda, an airport worker.

For his part, Mauricio Posada, manager of the flower terminal, assures that they do everything possible to “ensure that they arrive on time, fresh and in the best possible condition for those mothers who are waiting for them.”

An increase in these shipments is expected in the coming days to meet the demand for fresh and tropical flowers this season.