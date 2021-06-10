Flowered charms, Maribel Guardia boasts an incredible silhouette | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia finds herself in a new facet in your life, leaving the Mexican television medium a little to start creating her own content in social media.

Driving was left behind and now his thing is to model the different outfits that you receive by parcel delivery to your home from a store that selected you as its official ambassador and most popular representative.

This time we will address the last publication in your Official instagram a profile that is full of photos and in which, practically every day, he uploads a different piece of entertainment and with different outfits and settings.

It is a photograph, in which Maribel appears modeling one of the dresses newer he received, one with a very interesting cut on the side of the skirt and with a very pretty floral pattern that made her look elegant and beautiful once again.

Of course, the photo quickly began to receive the likes of those users who are aware of her profile and who support her in everything she uploads, always faithful trying to help her grow her numbers even more.

The clothing company is fascinated by this and it is one of the main reasons why it selected the host to be its ambassador because she really has a faithful connection with her fans and they support her in everything.

There is no doubt that you have been able to take advantage of what seemed like a big problem at the beginning of the world situation because it had to do with staying at home to avoid being infected and found this way to continue generating income.

Viewers still miss their televisions a bit, however, when they grab their computer or their cell phone they have the opportunity to appreciate the beautiful way in which they keep in touch with us, publishing these photos in which they also take the opportunity to write us a nice message always full of much affection and love.

It is important to mention that Maribel Guardia has been an icon of the entertainment medium in Mexico in Latin America for many years and is recognized practically anywhere, always appeared in various magazines on product covers and now has become an excellent influencer, who would say.