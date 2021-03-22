Flower seller gives all his savings to a friend so she does not close her business

Don Edmundo Sánchez is 78 years old and is an example to follow. He has lived in Los Angeles, California for several years and arrives at the market daily at 5:00 am to gather the flowers he sells on Normandie Avenue and Highway 10, but that is not all. This man has shown that monises is not what matters, but friendship and what we can do for the crowd that needs it.

Edmundo uses the fortune he yearned for with the loan of flowers to cover his evacuation. Above, for a long time, he has been saving to return to Mexico, a circumstance from which he is originally and where he wanted to start his own business after 35 years of having left his native Puebla. Without question, sometimes when we make plans, they are not fulfilled and this time, he took the courage to help a friend, so he will have to stay in the United States for a while longer.

Bertha Martín García is the owner of the specific one in the market where Don Edmundo trades the flowers, so they already have several years of friendship. Timely for the pandemic, this woman’s business is in a crisis that had it on the verge of the definitive fallow, but she did not count on the humble flower merchant to come to the rescue by offering her his savings.

When Bertha told her friend that she was closing her business, Don Edmundo told her not to worry. Although at first the woman thought that they were only words of comfort, she was surprised when she arrived and offered her the 4000 dollars that she had saved to return to her country, which without a doubt was a face that she will not forget in any way and that is an example for all.

With this cash, Bertha was able to cover some expenses and return to buy more flowers to continue with her active business. Additionally, this influence of Don Edmundo has given him new hope to get ahead, since although everything seemed lost, help came from those who least expected, because he did not know that this man was saving. Undoubtedly, for this woman what happened has been a wonder.

Don Edmundo is aware that he will not get his cash back very soon, because the situation is not haphazard and, even, he did not even ask Bertha to sign a document for the debt, because he trusts in words and friendship, which he obviously has great risks, but let’s hope this woman knows how to reciprocate the help that her friend gave her and as soon as she has the opportunity, she will pay her ticket.