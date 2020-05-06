The last “supermoon” of the year will be presented next Thursday, May 7, but unlike the previous ones, this phenomenon is known as “Flower moon” and it will be accompanied by meteor shower.

The term supermoon refers to a new or full moon that occurs at or near the time the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit around the planet.

Also, the flower moon or supermoon in May will be the last of the 2020 supermoons (there were three previously), according to NASA.

Why is it called the moon “of flowers?

This May supermoon is called the full moon of flowers because it coincides with spring, the season in which the northern hemisphere is found.

The best time to appreciate the supermoon is near sunset. Get out and look in the opposite direction to the Sun to see the Moon rise.

If the day is cloudy or you can’t go out, you can see the phenomenon online through the broadcast of the Virtual Telescope Project that will capture the supermoon.

According to the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), on Thursday May 7 in Mexico it will be possible to observe from 17:45; also at the same time will be seen in Colombia and Miami. In Argentina it will be seen at 19:45.

Other astronomical events on the same day

On the other hand, on the morning of Thursday, May 7, during the morning twilight you can also see the alignment of three planets: Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.

Finally, on this day you can also see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, remains of Halley’s Comet.

The meteor remains are formed by the remains of Comet 1P / Halley that orbits the Sun, as it continues its path in the Solar System leaving a cloud of debris.

According to experts, Eta Aquarid meteors begin to fall each year from April 19 to May 28. Although its maximum activity is recorded in the first week of May.

It also reads:

A SELFIE FROM THE EARTH AND MOON FROM THE MISSION BEPICOLOMBO

ASTRONOMES FIND 20 NEW MOONS IN SATURN

WATER BEARS: ALIENS IN THE MOON!