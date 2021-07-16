Flotilla will leave Miami for Cuba this Monday if more than 100 boats gather



Mayabeque beach, in Cuba.

Photo: YAMIL LAGE / . / .

MIAMI, Florida – A group of Cubans from Miami announced this Friday that if they manage to gather a hundred vessels, they will depart next Monday to the maritime border with Cuba to let the people of the island know that they are not alone in their protests.

The ships will gather at a point in Government Cut, the main outlet channel to the sea from the Bay of Biscay, and the goal is to reach up to 15 miles from Cuba, according to organizers.

“On Monday morning at 10 am, we want more than 100 boats in Government Cut,” said Osdany Veloz, one of the organizers of the voyage, on his Instagram page.

“All the captains agree if we don’t have more than 100 boats, we don’t go out,” he added.

The US authorities have warned in recent days against organizing flotillas to Cuba, but since the social outbreak that occurred on July 11 on the island groups of Cubans from Miami they have been preparing for one such voyage and some are reported to have even set out to sea in boats with basic necessities.

This Thursday the Coast Guard issued a “Notice of Navigation” in which it is stated that “it is illegal for sailors to leave with the intention of traveling to Cuba for any purpose without a permit.”

To enter the territorial waters of Cuba you need a permit, says the notice.

They will not cross Cuban waters

Jorge López, another spokesman for the organizing group of the flotilla, indicated, according to the Diario de las Américas, that the plan is to get closer to Cuba, but not to cross into Cuban waters, “so that the people of the island know that they have the support of South Florida.”

If it does set sail, the flotilla will make a stop in Marathon, one of the Florida Keys, and from there they will sail through international waters to Cuba.

Once they reach 15 miles from the island, they will launch flares from the boats after sunset so that the Cuban community is aware of their presence and of the support for the struggle they have waged since last Sunday, July 11.

Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security Warning

The Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have warned of the danger of these crossings due to the changing weather conditions and reminded that it is illegal to both bring aid and pick up people trying to reach the United States.

According to the Coast Guard, although only 90 miles (about 145 kilometers) separate Cuba from the Florida Keys, the journey can be as long as 120 miles (about 193 kilometers) if the weather conditions are adverse.

Let me be clear: If you jump into the sea, you won’t come to the United States“Said this week DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who fled the island with his family in the 1960s.

Even Ramón Saúl Sánchez, leader of the Democracy Movement and an expert in the organization of flotillas, has warned of the dangers of irresponsible travel, not only because of weather conditions, but also because of the legal problems that these initiatives entail.

The activist, who has organized 27 flotillas to Cuba to denounce the abuses of the Castro regime and faced a lawsuit in 2001 for entering Cuban territory, warned that it cannot be improvised.

It may interest you: