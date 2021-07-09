Flossing helps protect against cognitive decline

Here are 7 ways to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s 1:06

. – Flossing is not only important to keep your dentist happy, but it can also protect against cognitive decline.

Good oral health habits, such as brushing and flossing, can prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new analysis led by researchers at New York University’s Rory Meyers School of Nursing.

“Given the staggering number of people who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia each year, and the opportunity to improve oral health throughout life, it is important to better understand the connection between poor health mouth and cognitive decline, “Bei Wu, professor of global health at NYU’s Rory Meyers School of Nursing and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

The researchers analyzed 14 studies of tooth loss and cognitive impairment conducted over a long period of time, involving a total of 34,074 adults and 4,689 cases of people with decreased cognitive function.

The results showed that adults with the most tooth loss had 1.48 times the risk of cognitive decline and 1.28 times the risk of dementia, even when other factors were controlled for.

And with each additional missing tooth, the risk of cognitive decline increases, according to analysis published in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

Adults who experienced tooth loss were more likely to suffer cognitive decline if they did not have dentures, the new research also revealed.

“We have to think about increasing awareness of the importance of oral health, and we also have to think about preventive treatment and dentures,” Wu told CNN.

Dentures are important because they allow patients to maintain a healthy diet as well as provide “the confidence to smile naturally,” according to Dr. James Wilson, president of the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP). ), who was not affiliated with the study.

“Being able to eat a normal diet is extremely important to a person’s physical health,” Wilson said by email.

“The positive self-image that dentures provide to a patient works to improve their mental health as well.”

Healthy mouth, healthier brain

The analysis offered several explanations for those links between poor oral health and poor brain health, including the problem of missing teeth, which can impact chewing, limiting healthy food options and can even lead to loss. of key nutrients for brain health. The analysis also highlighted evidence that oral inflammation is connected to brain inflammation and cognitive decline.

“Untreated gum disease (gingivitis) can lead to tooth loss and can also increase the risk of developing other health complications,” Wilson added.

“Inflammation as a result of periodontal disease has been linked to other disease states, such as cardiovascular disease, pancreatic cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Previous studies have also found links between P. gingivalis, the bacteria associated with gingivitis, and Alzheimer’s, Wilson told CNN.

Socioeconomic factors play an important role

The NYU-led analysis also noted that tooth loss may reflect “socioeconomic disadvantage throughout life, such as limited access to and quality of dental and medical care, fewer years of education, and poor nutrition.”

“Income and education are closely related to oral health, probably even more so than many other chronic diseases, especially because of the lack of dental insurance for many people,” Wu said.

Wu added that these oral health disparities are especially prominent in the United States, where the health care system is complicated, and many people do not have access to dental care as part of their health insurance or are forced to pay expenses dental out of pocket.

The doctor said that the analysis should serve to remind governments and citizens alike of the importance of maintaining good oral health from an early age to adulthood.

The American Dental Association and the AAP also state that preventive care and regular dental checkups are important to protect teeth from cavities and prevent gum disease.

“Gingivitis can be prevented with daily tooth brushing and flossing, as well as routine visits to a dental health professional,” Wilson added. “Patients should also expect to receive a comprehensive periodontal evaluation on an annual basis.”