Think there should be no gender distinctions in video games

The German has previously criticized the attitudes of various F1 teams

Sophia Flörsch sees the new virtual W Series championship as pure marketing strategy. The German pilot totally disagrees with separating male and female pilots also in virtual races, and stresses that in video games no distinction should be made regarding gender.

The W Series announced today that during the coronavirus crisis they will have their own virtual championship. However, this announcement has not been viewed favorably by one of the female pilots, who believes that there should be no distinctions between men and women in video games.

“Come on, is that a joke? There is segregation behind a computer as well. Girls, Esports are completely gender neutral. There are tons of virtual sporting events where boys and girls can race at the same time. What marketing does, this is the bitter reality “, Flörsch has declared from his official Twitter account.

Flörsch is considered a pilot who has no hair on her tongue when it comes to speaking her mind on social media and in the media. The German recently criticized Ferrari’s interest in having female pilots in their Academy, as they would use them as a marketing strategy.

On the other hand, she also charged against other current Formula 1 teams, which according to her they adorn themselves with women, but they hardly help them. In addition, it is necessary for women to go far so that they have the opportunity to fight against the best.

As for his professional career, Flörsch announced in February that he would race Campos Racing in Formula 3 this season, but right now everything is completely stopped due to the coronavirus crisis. The German achieved the milestone of competing again last year after her shocking accident at the 2018 Formula 3 Macau GP, which forced her into the operating room.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.