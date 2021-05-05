Florinda Meza will wage war on Chespirito’s son for rights | Instagram

It transpired in the last hours that the actress Florinda Meza, will fight for the biographical rights with the son of “Chespirito“.

Florinda Meza, who will act in several of the creative projects of the actor and playwright, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, who called himself “Chespirito”.

According to the reports that have emerged from the interpreter’s lawyer, the ex-spouse of the “Chavo del 8” actor does not intend to appropriate the famous characters of her deceased husband.

These are rights that are not expressly mentioned in Mr. Roberto’s will, so they must be verified in what way, through the study we are carrying out.

Both biographical rights and image rights must be awarded, this has nothing to do with the concept of “Chespirito”, explained the legal representative of the “former presenter.”

Through the cameras of “Ventaneando” on May 4, the lawyer Guillermo Pous, a legal entity that represents the interpreter of various characters from programs such as “Chespirito” and “Chavo del 8” explained the objectives pursued by the last one. wife of Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Among the rights that the 71-year-old producer claims are the image, biographical rights of the comedian and her rights as a co-author.

Also, with this, the remembered with characters like “Mrs. Florinda“and” La Chimoltrufia “, Florinda Meza García, would also seek negotiation for the retransmission of her husband’s programs.

Pous reiterated that this is not about the work of the late actor, which is owned by his son Roberto Gómez Fernández:

The intellectual property rights over the entire collection linked to Chespirito and the people who derive it, there is no dispute, at all, he clarified.

He also addressed the issue of certain other rights that are linked to the screenwriter, composer and writer.

What was not mentioned are the biographical rights, life rights and image rights of the person, that is, of Don Roberto, for which no one can negotiate on them to obtain a benefit, as long as it is not determined who and how they would correspond to each of the people who are to benefit from the association, he added to the program.

It should be remembered that Florinda Meza García was one of the collaborators most present in the various stories written by “Chespirito”, however, some of her most unforgettable characters are: “Doña Florinda” and “La Popis” in the popular series of ” Chavo del 8 “, and” La Chimoltrufia “in the series” Los Caquitos “.

The established screenwriter and singer married Roberto Gómez Bolaños, “Chespirito”, creator and interpreter of several of the characters of iconic comedy shows on television.

It was precisely Florinda Meza who was outraged after her late husband and colleague’s programs went off the air.

Before what the Mexican artist, originally from Zacatecas, commented at that time she was not aware of this decision, however, she totally disagreed for withdrawing one of the most popular television programs for several years.

Through an interview, Meza shared feeling distress and sadness at witnessing the taking away from viewers of one of the healthiest and most white humor programs that has been entertaining for generations and especially that this happened in the strongest of confinement.

“There are things that no longer have a turning back, I suppose that this has no turning back, I don’t know. I know there must be a plan or strategy, we can’t demonize Televisa either because at least I don’t know what strategy is behind it. Nobody has informed me of anything ”, the actress lamented.