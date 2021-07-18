Florinda Meza explodes when questioning about Chespirito’s children | Instagram

In recent days, the news circulated that Florinda Meza had announced that she would take legal action against the son of “Chespirito“Today the comedian explodes before the questions of the reporters on the subject:” Oh, what a question! What a question!

The former wife of the comedian, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Florinda Meza, reacted annoyed to the media that questioned details about the legal claim that she now holds with the son of “Chespirito”, Roberto Gómez Jr.

After being approached at the Mexico City Airport, the comedian, who became popular with her character as “Mrs. Florinda“, in the acclaimed television series”El Chavo del 8“, she exploded against the reporters after they questioned her and thus responded:

Oh, what a question! What a question! They are asking again, you are reconditioning something, like what you put, they condition something for you to answer what you want, he commented sharply.

The actress, screenwriter and writer, asked the media to find her lawyer Guillermo Pous, who is currently advising her on these issues.

I cannot answer more than as far as I know and what they want to know about legal issues they have to speak with the lawyer, how am I going to commit myself to production companies !.

It may interest you. Why will Florinda Meza sue Chespirito’s children?

Florinda Meza García explained that all these kinds of questions can be answered by her legal representative, in addition to the fact that she could not share many details.

I can’t comment much for one reason, I hired a lawyer to be my legal advisor because note that I just don’t know anything about that, for that reason, I can’t explain much of it. he pointed.

The artist originally from Juchipila, Zacatecas, who has served as a Mexican writer, director, producer, singer and broadcaster, at one point exploded against the reporters pointing out that they put phrases in her mouth.

I cannot answer one of those things because they are putting words in my mouth, phrases in your question, that is, you are inducing an interview, what I can answer is that yes, I have a legal representative,

When you work on your own, for many things you need a legal representative, suddenly the production companies give you contracts to which I do not understand a damn thing.

It may interest you The end of Chavo del 8 that was not released and saved us a trauma

The life of “Chespirito” assures that she does not receive any royalty for the programs since, like all actors, she also has rights.

Right now there are no royalties, they took the programs off the air, there are no royalties, but as I said in my networks, I do not need the “Chespirito” program to live, of course I have certain rights like all actors, and when it is transmitting yes there are royalties.

It was in recent days that she also interprets famous characters such as “La Chimoltrufia”, made known about the plans to proceed legally against the son of her ex-husband.

The star of the small screen appeared in a photograph on his Instagram account in which he appears with the lawyer, recognized for providing his legal services to celebrities.

It is always nice to be with a man so elegant and above all, so neat, both in dress and in his work. Guillermo Pous was a real pleasure, Meza wrote in the tweet that accompanied the snapshot.

You may be interested in “A very secret love”, producer of the Hoy program confesses

The one highlighted with the TvyNovelas Mexico award would make the decision after the son of “Chavo del 8” left her out of the negotiations with Televisa, so now the “screenwriter” and “writer” will open the process for a “trial intestamentary “to fight for the rights of the name of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, it transpired.