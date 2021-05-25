Florida’s crazy social media law that has Trump behind it

Florida, the current residence of Donald Trump, is going about its business in terms of regulating the technological ecosystem, and more specifically in terms of moderation of content on social networks. The Republican governor of the region, Ron DeSantis, has just jumped to the forefront of the media with a controversial law that will enter into force on July 1.

Under the slogan “Stop Social Media Censorship Act”, DeSantis announced yesterday the law that seeks punish social media in their role as content moderators and thus prevent “remain a Big Brother.” According to the politician, these technology companies have taken part in the elimination of conservative content in their spaces.

A position that, for the Governor of Florida, is in direct conflict with the freedom of expression and the information within Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. Through this text, no company will be able to veto the participation of any politician, neither of candidates, nor to moderate conversations within its platform. Failure to comply with these rules would result in a fine of $ 250,000 plus $ 25,000 for each day that access is not returned to the politician involved.

It goes without saying that this law goes hand in hand with Donald Trump after his elimination by consensus and backed by the law from all social networks for his comments after the events in the Assault on the Capitol in January 2021. The praise and non-disapproval of the events were a cause for blocking for the large social networks. At the moment, none of the big technology companies has let the former president into their networks; taking into account the precedent of Twitter, led by Dorsey – a staunch enemy of Trump – who already confirmed that they would never give you access again. This would, therefore, be the Republican response to the censorship on Trump.

A law against social networks with a very short route

Source: Pexels.

It is already assumed that this law will be appealed before the Courts and it will end up in the drawer of failed projects. And although it is the first to be put into practice, it is true that this proposal has quite a few antecedents.

Experts have already pointed this out: Florida’s new law is unconstitutional because it opposes the First Amendment and a federal law of the United States. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act exempts websites from being sued for removing content that is deemed “obscene, lewd, dirty, excessively violent, harassing, or objectionable,” provided that companies act in “good faith”. In this sense, the new law would be prohibiting something that is prohibited. Or what is the same, the freedom of private companies to manage your business and, on the other hand, the obligation of the technological platforms to be responsible for the speeches that are poured into them. It would be a contradiction to force Twitter or Facebook to be responsible for something that it cannot moderate.

An issue that also affects application stores. Parler, the social network of Trump’s followers and conspiranoids, was removed from the App Store for failing to comply with the moderation of the content that was poured into it. Now he has returned, but with conditions.

On the other hand, there are not a few who have pointed out the persecution of DeSantis liberal tech sector originating in Silicon Valley. The same law includes a clause that exempts companies that own theme parks or recreation centers from having to apply these regulations if they have a social network in charge. DeSantis would be giving a favorable treatment to Disney, one of the most profitable businesses in Florida with its long list of theme parks.

Only in favor of politicians?

In fact, DeSantis has included an epigraph that includes the right of citizens to sue social networks for up to $ 100,000 if they consider that the deletion of their account has no real reasons on the table.

This point would apply, therefore, to the deletions and control that the total of social networks has had to manage for months also as a result of the events of the Capitol. Another contradiction of the DeSantis law. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have had to sit before the United States Congress precisely because they did not know how to see in time, and cut their losses, the call to assault within their platforms. On other occasions they have also had to face public opinion due to the high racist, sexist or xenophobic content that is generated within their walls and for which they have had to take serious action.

This last point would only bring one positive point: it would force the platforms to specify, in a very specific way, the reason why their accounts are eliminated. Both the terms and conditions of the service, as well as at the effective time.

