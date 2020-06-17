Despite the 2,783 new infections of COVID-19, Florida will not “reverse” its economic reopening, the governor said

The governor of FloridaRon DeSantis stated on Tuesday that the state “will not back down” in the process of economic reopening even though new cases of COVID-19, accounted for in the last 24 hours, they reached 2,783, a new record in the midst of de-escalation.

On Monday there were 1,758 new cases, on Saturday they had reached 2,581, which was the record until 2,783 today, and on Sunday they totaled 2,016.

However, the governor Ron DeSantis, indicated in a press conference that the increase is due to the multiplication of the tests and that the state “will not back down” in the reopening process that goes through the second of three phases.

The Republican politician recalled that in April he had anticipated that cases could exceed 2,000 daily as evidence increases.

He specified that tests are being carried out in “high risk environments”, which include agricultural workers, migrants and prisoners.

Since March 1, the date the pandemic arrival in Florida was officially recorded, there have been 80,109 cases and 2,999 deaths related to COVID-19 in Florida, state health authorities reported Tuesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the variable that experts advise observing, rose for the first time above 12,000 (12,206), although the Florida Department of Health does not specify how many people are admitted to medical centers. at present.

The percentage of positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out in Florida until this Tuesday, totaling one million 461 thousand 297, increased by 0.1 points from yesterday to today and now stands at 5.5 percent.

COVID-19 deaths also continue to grow. In the last 24 hours they went from 2,938 to 2,999, that is, there were 55 deaths between yesterday and today.

The cases have skyrocketed for more than two weeks, and the Florida authorities attribute this to the fact that the tests have increased and that they are being carried out in places where they were not carried out at the beginning of the pandemic because they focused on areas where the incidence was higher.

The main focus is on Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm BeachBut the new case count is not increasing just in those three southeastern counties of the state.

Only 359 of the 2,783 new cases today correspond to the main focus.

According to official figures, Miami-Dade reached 22,301 cases, 847 deaths and 3,497 hospitalizations since March 1, Broward accumulates 9,115 cases, one thousand 708 hospitalizations and 358 deaths and Palm Beach, 9,141 cases, thousand 451 hospitalizations and 438 deaths.

The mayors of Miami, Francis Suárez, and Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, say that more tests are being done and that has an effect on the account of new cases, but they also pointed out that the measures to contain the contagion of the pandemic when it has already left the confinement.

The last resort

It was even said that Miami and Miami-Beach were going to return to confinement due to the increase in cases, but Suárez and Gerber said that this would be the “last resort” as it would have very negative consequences for a “broken economy” and with some 400 thousand unemployed.

Only those who have tested positive for COVID-19, not antibody tests, are included in the Department of Health’s list.

If these are added, the figure rises to 88 thousand 261 (85 thousand 478 yesterday) positive since March 1, according to a new platform called Florida Community Coronavirus Map.

This initiative came from a former Florida Department of Health employee, Rebekah Jones, who helped create the COVID-19 state data portal but was fired last May, according to her, because her bosses did not like her ” transparency”.

Jones includes in his new portal data that is not in the “official”, such as the number of recoveries in the last six weeks, which are 22,965, and the number of beds available in available intensive care units, which dropped from 1,000 620 to one thousand 512 between yesterday and today.

