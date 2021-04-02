Florida woman gave birth on the side of a highway

April 2, 2021

Two Florida officers had the surprises of their lives when they decided to order a stop to a driver of an SUV traveling at high speed on a highway in that state.

When the authorities approached the vehicle to confront the situation, it was a marriage where the wife was initiating labor at that precise moment, and whose contractions were separated by just 5 minutes.

The police immediately assisted the woman to help her out of the SUV and laid her on a blanket on the side of the road in a pasty area and proceeded to call an ambulance that did not arrive on time because the mother was giving her birth to a baby.

The father welcomed the baby and handed her to one of the officers to pat her and help her clear her lungs.

Eventually the police took the mother and baby to a hospital, and the father and older sister followed them. Both the baby and her mother are fine, and her father was not fined in the end.

With information from Univision

