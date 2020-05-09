15 minutes. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Florida, as well as the number of deaths from the disease, which this Saturday totaled 40,001 and 1,715, respectively. Nursing homes remain at a critical point of contagion from the pandemic.

Within 24 hours, SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus cases rose to 802 in Florida. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46, according to data from the state Department of Health.

At least 13 residents of The Manor Pines Convalescence Center, in the city of Wilton Manors, which belongs to Broward County, died of complications in the past week, state officials said.

According to the most recent weekly report from the Florida Department of Health, 72 cases of coronavirus in the state are linked to The Manor Pines, including 48 residents and 24 employees.

Another South Florida geriatric center reporting an increase in casualties is Claridge House, in Miami-Dade County. There, coronavirus deaths rose from 5 to 11 – more than double – in a week.

Spotlights detected

Authorities also reported that 47 cases are linked to this latest North Miami nursing home. The list includes 28 inmates and 19 employees.

The Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Services nursing home in Pinellas County, Florida’s west coast, reports the majority of deaths in the state (23). Of these, 22 were from elderly residents and one from a service staff.

To date, patients and staff from nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care providers accounted for 4 out of 10 deaths in the state from COVID-19, according to the report.

The most recent data from the Florida Secretary of Health details that 665 people died in these centers, among residents and staff assisting them.

Gradual reopening

Carlos Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade, with 35% of Florida cases – and who, along with Broward, is still waiting for his entry into Phase One to reopen – asked all the geriatric centers in the county to present detailed reports on the status of COVID-19.

The state has already ordered all senior homes to release that information.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the go-ahead for Monday to reopen Palm Beach County, one of the three most affected by the pandemic. For its part, Miami-Dade, with the highest number of cases and deaths (13,841 and 482, respectively), hopes to tentatively open some businesses, including restaurants, starting May 18.

DeSantis began the first phase of reopening since last Monday, with restrictions, in 64 of Florida’s 67 counties. He left out Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. The three are the most populous and the ones with the most confirmed cases as a whole (23,419) and deaths (976).

The United States (USA) exceeds 77,000 deaths and 1.28 million COVID-19 infections. This is reflected in the independent count at Johns Hopkins University.