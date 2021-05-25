Florida will stop paying the $ 300 weekly unemployment benefit starting in June

The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced on Monday that the state of Florida will stop paying $ 300 a week in federal unemployment aid as of June.

In statements reviewed by Univision, DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said: “Florida’s economy has recovered tremendously with more than 460,000 jobs available throughout our state.

In this regard, the DEO noted that additional federal programs such as pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA), pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and mixed wage earner unemployment compensation (MEUC) will continue until September 6, 2021.

With the “Return to Work” initiative, Florida will end its participation in the federal unemployment compensation program during the pandemic, effective June 27, 2021.

Total private sector employment increased to 18,800 jobs during the month of April, according to DEO statistics.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explained that residents will need to prove each week starting May 29 that they are looking for work.