Florida will stop giving $ 300 unemployment payments to get people back to work



It should be noted that 18,800 new jobs were filled in Florida in April.

Florida’s unemployed will suffer a financial hit because The state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it will no longer participate in the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program effective June 26, 2021. This will be done by the state as a way to encourage residents to seek employment.

For Florida, this would be a key measure in getting people back to their jobs, as April job statistics show there are more than 460,000 job openings available statewide for job seekers.

Additional Reemployment Assistance benefit programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Workers’ Unemployment Compensation Mixed (MEUC) will continue for the time being as DEO continues to carefully monitor job openings and hiring trends in the industry.

Please note that these additional federal benefit programs will expire on September 6, 2021.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s economy has rebounded tremendously with more than 460,000 jobs available across our state and (there are) the strongest economic conditions in the nation,” said Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Department of Florida Economic Opportunities, according to ABC.

“Florida employers are also seeing job growth, as more Floridians, including some who left the workforce entirely, are now enthusiastically entering the workforce. The transition of this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large companies that are ready to hire and expand their workforce, ”he added.

For the week beginning June 27, 2021, Reemployment Assistance eligible individuals will no longer receive the weekly FPUC payment of $ 300.

Given this, the Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, criticized the measure of Governor DeSantis.

With this decision, Governor DeSantis is doubling down on Florida’s shameful unemployment system that effectively punishes Floridians for going through tough times, giving one of the lowest payouts in the country and entangling ordinary Floridians in a useless bureaucracy. Florida deserves better. Floridians deserve a governor who cares about the people and listens to what they need, which is why I am running for governor. “

