Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon warehouse near Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.
AP –
He shooting it was recorded around 2:00 p.m. in a warehouse located in the north of the city, according to news media reports. At the moment it is unknown if there are deaths or if there have been arrests.
A local television channel posted a photograph on its website showing broken glass in an employee break room, apparently from the impact of a bullet.
Jacksonville Police are investigating the incident.
#JSO you have responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Pecan Park Road In the area of the Amazon facility. We are working to gather more information. Follow us for further. pic.twitter.com/G3Hu53gtuU
– Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) June 29, 2020