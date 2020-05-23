15 minutes. More than 1.2 million people in Florida (USA) lost their jobs in April, which means the state’s unemployment rate has tripled since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) figures, Florida’s unemployment rate soared to 12.9% last April, well above 4.3% in March, when the state released the quarantine.

The current percentage of unemployed in the so-called “Sunshine State” far exceeds 2.8% in February. This situation turned before the coronavirus caused the state and national shutdown of the economy.

Figures

About 1.3 million Floridians had lost their jobs when this DEO measurement was taken in mid-April. The number continued to grow in the month of May.

The state entity also published this Friday data showing the extent of the loss of local jobs.

As an example, the touristy Monroe County, where the Florida Keys are located, It currently has the second highest unemployment rate in the state, 17.5%.

In Miami-Dade, the epicenter of the pandemic, the unemployment rate rose to 11.9% in April, while in neighboring Broward County it reached 14.5%.

Hackers

To add insult to injury, the DEO further acknowledged that data from an unspecified number of job applicants was hacked.

“We have notified people who were part of a data security incident associated with the Reemployment Assistance claims,” ​​said DEO spokeswoman Paige Landrum.

“This problem was addressed an hour after we became aware of the incident”added the official.

However, it did not provide information on when the cyber attack occurred, how many were uncovered, or whether the violation will affect people who may receive unemployment benefits.