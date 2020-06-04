15 minutes. Most of the state of Florida (USA) will enter the second phase of economic reopening this Friday, which includes bars and cinemas, despite the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that 64 of Florida’s 67 counties will enter Phase Two, out of a total of three, on Friday, leaving out Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

Those same counties, all in the southeast, are going at a slower pace and later joined phase one, but are still the major focus of infection.

“Phase two is not that different from what we were already doing,” DeSantis emphasized.

The big difference, he noted, are bars and big events like movie theaters and bars that will open to half capacity in 64 counties.

The first phase allowed the opening of non-essential businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, museums, gyms and libraries.

DeSantis pointed out that restaurants that managed to maintain social distance will be able to allow people to sit in the bar area.

“If social distancing and disinfection can be met, I think it is something that will work for them,” he said.

“The virus is not gone”

DeSantis said they followed the example of Colorado, which has been operating this way for some time and “has worked.”

However, he acknowledged that “the virus is not gone.”

He noted that they are “doing a lot of testing” and identifying cases in detention centers and farm settings.

On the other hand, the governor said that visits to geriatric centers will continue to be restricted.

The number of confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 soared this Wednesday with 1,317 new ones, the highest daily number since last April 17, when there were 1,413.

The state Department of Health reported today 2,566 deaths in total due to SARS-Cov-2, 36 more than this Tuesday.