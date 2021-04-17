Florida teacher arrested for second time accused of raping student in classroom



File photo of handcuffs at a police station.

Photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP / Getty Images

Authorities in Florida filed new charges this week against a Niceville teacher who had already been accused of sexually abusing a student since she was 15 years old.

Hayley Close-Hallmark, 35, is facing charges for a similar incident in Osceola County.

The history teacher and coach at Ruckel Middle School, Niceville, had already been arrested in Okaloosa County in March for lewd assault on a minor between the ages of 12-16 and sexual assault on a minor.

The new arrest warrant was processed on April 2. The suspect was arrested on April 13 on charges that she had an encounter with the minor during a school dance competition.

The employee was suspended from her work without pay while the case against her is active.

Hayley Close-Hallmark has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to local media reports.

Authorities say Close-Hallmark had “numerous” sexual encounters with the victim when the girl was helping her with the middle school soccer team the teacher was the coach of.

The victim was in the ninth grade when the assaults began.

Text messages prohibited

The educator allegedly began texting the girl during the 2017-18 school year. The exchange of messages escalated to sexual encounters when the victim went to high school in August 2018.

According to the evidence that investigators handle, the sexual abuse occurred both in the Close-Hallmark classroom as well as in the homes of both the attacker and the victim.

The prohibited relationship between the two allegedly continued for two years until it ended in August 2020, when the student was 17 years old.

Victim confessed the sexual encounters to another teacher

An Associated Press report from last February before the first arrest indicates that the minor confessed to a superior teacher about the relationship and that it was the educator who reported the case to the school administration.

Regarding the new accusations, they would be related to an alleged sexual encounter between the two while participating in a school dance competition in Osceola County that involved the team mentored by the teacher.

The new charges include soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student from a position of authority and sexual assault of a minor.

Close-Hallmark is being held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail.

The defendant, who was once named Escambia County Social Studies Teacher of the Year, will have her first pretrial conference on June 14.