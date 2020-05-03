15 minutes. Florida topped 35,000 cases of COVID-19 with 731 new cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths rose 1,364, with 50 reported from Friday to today, according to the state Department of Health.

Since March 1, the day the first COVID-19 case was confirmed, 35,463 cases have been counted, more than half of them in three southeastern counties of the state: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

Those counties are the only ones that have been excluded from the phased reopening process that will begin Monday, May 4.

Between the three they add 20,969 cases and 766 deaths.

Miami-Dade, with 12,632 cases and 367 deaths, is the most affected, followed by Broward, with 5,257 and 204, and Palm Beach, with 3,080 and 195.

Statewide hospitalizations reached 5,945 (5,767 on Friday) and tests at 417,762 (404,467), of which 8.5% were positive, up from 8.6% on Friday.

Although they will not enter the reopening process for now, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have benefited from some relaxation of the containment measures that were in place in Florida throughout April.

Phase 1

The marinas, parks and golf courses reopened this week, although with requirements such as maintaining the physical distance of six feet (1.82 meters) between people and the use of masks or face masks.

Like this Friday, hundreds of people with towed yachts today sought to go out to sea in the southeast of the state, the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, and long queues formed on the access ramps to the sea.

The departure of boats is also regulated. No more than 10 people are allowed per boat and a distance of at least 15 meters must be kept between the boats.

The fines for violation of these rules are around $ 500.

According to the plan for a progressive return to normality, in Phase One that begins this Monday, most of the measures to restrict economic activity will be relaxed, but the mandatory physical distance of 1.82 meters between people and a ban on meeting more than ten people.

Except for cinemas, bars, gyms, hair salons, and other personal service establishments, all businesses will be able to open their doors in Florida starting May 4, although some will have to operate with certain restrictions.