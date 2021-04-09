Florida sues Biden’s government over cruise restrictions

April 9, 2021

0

The state of Florida will sue Joe Biden’s administration to lift the ban on cruising after a yearlong stoppage in operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor’s office reported Thursday.

Republican Ron DeSantis, whose state relies heavily on tourism revenue, authorized the lawsuit against the boating ban, calling the original order “illegal.”

“We must allow our cruise ships and their employees to return to work and sail safely again,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered cruise companies to halt their operations in the country in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“To be clear, no federal law authorizes the CDC to impose indefinitely a nationwide shutdown of an entire industry. This lawsuit is necessary to protect Floridians from the federal government’s overreach and the resulting economic damage to our state, ”said DeSantis, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The governor has been eager to end coronavirus lockdowns and never issued a mandatory mask order in the state.

Experts opined in local media that the lawsuit was doomed to failure.

With information from AFP

0