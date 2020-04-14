The state of Florida could be the new temporary home of the UFC. AND Dana White he didn’t have to lift a finger.

Last night it was known that the WWE received approval from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings to operate normally from its High Performance Center in Orlando. This opened the possibility for the UFC, while finalizing the preparations for its “Fight Island”, to move to Florida to summarize with its calendar.

MMA Fighting approached the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to find out if they would be willing to sanction contact sports amid the pandemic of the coronavirus, and their response was affirmative. As long as the events are behind closed doors and follow all hygiene regulations so that the virus does not continue to spread.

“The Florida State Boxing Commission is prepared to regulate sports productions that are prepared and performed according to the essential conditions imposed by the state coordinator,” they said in a statement.

Before cancellation of UFC 249, the organization intended to carry out all its events from its own high-performance center, the UFC APEX, but with the Nevada Athletic Commission unwilling to regulate the spread of the virus, that option was quickly ruled out.