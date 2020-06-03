A Florida sheriff recommends that people shoot looters if they break into houses. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd issued the warning to potential looters in a Facebook post. “Polk County people like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to have guns, and they are going to be at home tonight with their guns loaded,” Polk said.

“If you value your life, you probably shouldn’t [saqueos] in Polk County. Because Polk County people like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to have guns, and they are going to be in their houses tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their houses to rob, to provoke fires, I highly recommend getting you out of the house with their weapons. So leave the community alone, ”said Judd.

Judd encouraged peaceful protests in central Florida county, saying that, so far, there have been no cases of violence related to the protests. But that did not prevent him from issuing the severe warning on social networks.

“For those who want to sneak up on those wonderful people who are simply making their position known, those who tried to infiltrate, we are going to go after them and lock them up if they engage in any criminal conduct,” said the sheriff.

“My heart is full of gratitude for our community today,” says the Facebook post. “On Monday night we had zero incidents of violence related to the protests. There were three protests in Polk County, all peaceful, there were no signs of outside agitators.

Yesterday, Chief Ruben Garcia and I, along with the Rev. Arthur Johnson and community leader Don Brown, spoke to the media about our community-level commitment to the peaceful assembly in Polk County.

During the press conference, I reminded everyone: “Let there be no misunderstanding at all, if you come here to riot, to loot, to hurt people, we will lock you up in the county jail quickly.”

I also said, “The message is clear, if you come here to peacefully assemble and protest, we will ensure we protect your constitutional right to do so and we encourage it. But for those who want to sneak in, among those wonderful people who are simply making their position known, those who try to sneak in, we are going to go after them and lock them up if they engage in criminal conduct. ”