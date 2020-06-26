Florida coronavirus cases hit 122,960 on Friday after reporting 8,942 new positives and 39 additional deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a day since the pandemic began, confirming an upward trend in the past two weeks.

In the last seven days, 33,212 new cases were reported: 8,942 on Friday, 5,004 on Tuesday, 5,508 on Monday, 3,289 on Tuesday, 2,926 on Monday, 3,494 on Sunday and 4,049 on Saturday.

Miami-Dade now has 30,196 cases and Broward 13,320. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 3,366 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 12,498 positive cases and Monroe 202. A total of 13,987 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that all are hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 8,018 cases and Orange has 7,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Southwest, Lee County records 4,757 positives and Collier County 3,778.

Governor highlights increasing evidence

Governor Ron DeSantis argues that the increase is the result of more evidence, noting that as the pandemic progresses, positive cases among younger people are rising “dramatically.”

He explained that it went from an average age of 60 years to 37 years last week and that it will continue to drop.

In this sense, the Administration recalls that the emphasis has been on protecting the population over 65 years of age, the most vulnerable to the disease, and that those newly diagnosed are less likely to need hospitalization.

They tighten measures in Miami-Dade restaurants

Miami-Dade County, the most affected in Florida by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday tightened surveillance of restaurants that do not comply with the rules against the spread of the virus.

“This is not the time to let your guard down,” Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said this Sunday.

The president signed an amendment to strengthen compliance with the rules of his reopening plan “New Normal” in restaurants, which should operate only at 50% of their capacity.

“Businesses that violate the ‘New Normal’ rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 must sign a statement confirming that they understand them and will comply with them. Otherwise they cannot open,” said the mayor.

With the closure of three restaurants in the last hours, Giménez warned about the average positive case rate in the county, 9.4% in the last two weeks, and the hospitalization of 677 people currently, 128 of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

He recognized how “difficult” it must be to celebrate Father’s Day today in the new circumstances, but pointed out that “the best gift they can give to uncles, parents and grandparents is to protect them.”

Giménez stressed that “there will be zero tolerance for establishments that do not follow the rules to protect our community from spread.”