“Our data is very clear, the virus becomes much more stable with the mutation,” said virologist Hyeryun Choe.

A team of Florida Scripps Research Institute discovered that a slight genetic mutation at SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus It significantly increases their ability to infect cells, according to a statement from the institution.

The virologist Hyeryun Choe, lead author of the study, said they were able to determine in cell culture systems that “viruses with that mutation are much more contagious than those without it.”

What the D614G mutation does is increase up to 4 or 5 times the number or density of functional “spikes” existing on the viral surface and at the same time make them more flexible.

The spikes, which give the virus its crown appearance, are precisely what make it capable of infecting cells, targeting ACE2 cell receptors.

“Our data is very clear, the virus becomes much more stable with the mutation,” Choe said.

According to the statement of the Scripps Research Institute, which is based in Jupiter (southeast Florida), the SARS-CoV-2 variant that circulated in the first outbreaks did not have the D614G mutation, which is now the dominant variant in much of the world.

According Michael Farzan, co-author of the research and co-chair of the Scripps Department of Immunology and Microbiology, none of the SARS-CoV-2 sequences deposited in the database GenBank had the mutation.

It already appeared in one in four samples in March and in May in 70 percent of the samples, he said.

Choe and Farzan, who conducted their research on harmless viruses designed to produce key coronavirus proteins, caution that additional epidemiological studies are needed to determine whether what they have found of increased effectiveness in infecting cells through mutation also occurs in “The real world”.

Both scientists have studied coronaviruses for almost 20 years, since the first outbreak of SARS was recorded, and in 2003 they were the first to discover that SARS targeted cells’ ACE2 receptors, as SARS-CoV-2 does. .

In addition to Choe and Farzan, scientists Lizhou Zhang, Cody Jackson, Huihui Mou, Amrita Ojha, Erumbi Rangarajan and Tina Izard, all from the Scripps Institute, also worked on this research supported by the National Health Center.

With information from .