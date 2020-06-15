A team at the Florida Scripps Research Institute has found that a slight genetic mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus significantly increases its ability to infect cells, according to a statement from the institution.

Virologist Hyeryun Choe, lead author of the study, says they were able to determine in cell culture systems that “viruses with that mutation are much more contagious than those without it.”

What the D614G mutation does is increase up to 4 or 5 times the number or density of functional “spikes” existing on the viral surface and at the same time make them more flexible.

The spikes, which give the virus its crown appearance, are precisely what make it capable of infecting cells, targeting ACE2 cell receptors. “Our data is very clear, the virus becomes much more stable with the mutation,” Choe said.

According to the Scripps Research Institute statement, the SARS-CoV-2 variant that circulated in the first outbreaks did not have the D614G mutation, which is now the dominant variant in much of the world.

According to Michael Farzan, research co-author and co-chair of the Scripps Department of Immunology and Microbiology, none of the SARS-CoV-2 sequences deposited in the GenBank database had the mutation.

In March it already appeared in one out of every 4 samples and in May in 70% of the samples, he said.

Experts who conducted their research with harmless viruses designed to produce key coronavirus proteins warn that additional epidemiological studies are needed to determine whether what they have found to be more effective in infecting cells through mutation also occurs in “the real world”.

Both scientists have studied coronaviruses for almost 20 years, since the first outbreak of SARS was recorded, and in 2003 they were the first to discover that SARS targeted cells’ ACE2 receptors, as SARS-CoV-2 does. .