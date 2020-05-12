15 minutes. Florida (USA) reported this Monday 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, including 16 and 1 in Palm Beach, which joined the phased reopening that began the vast majority of the state a week, while some closings returned due to lack of distance.

So far there are 40,982 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Florida and 1,173 deaths, the State Department of Health reported Monday.

While Miami-Dade reached 14,006 cases (160 more) and 490 deaths (3 more), Broward and Palm Beach had few increases, 22 (5,734 in total) and 16 (3,814) and increased only one death each.

These three Southeast Florida counties were the only ones not included in the reopening phased that began last Monday by order of the governor Ron DeSantis in 64 of the 67 counties.

Reopening of restaurants

However, Palm Beach joined the first phase this Monday, which includes opening restaurants with a quarter of its capacity, among other restrictions.

Likewise, all 67 Florida counties, not including Miami-Dade or Broward, were able to open their hairdressers and beauty salons as of Monday.

The reactivation is only for appointments, with the use of spacing and masks and with an interval of 15 minutes between clients to clean, among other sanitary measures.

The reopening, however, in some places brought new closings such as that of the beaches of Naples, on the west coast of Florida, where the joy was short-lived.

Distancing

They opened last week and had to close this Sunday first thing and until a new order because the bathers came en masse without keeping the distance.

Another that had to close for the same reason last Monday was South Pointe, a park on the southern edge of the city of Miami Beach, across from the Port of Miami.

However, as of this Monday, May 11, it reopened, only during the week, without the obligation to wear a mask, only if it is complying with the distancing rules of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We’re free

On the beaches of Miami Beach, which will remain closed until at least June, this Sunday a woman who passed the police checks was arrested with a notice that said “We are free”.

Kimberly Falkenstine and her husband had participated in a protest against the closure of beaches and establishments in Lummus Park, on Ocean Drive, one of the most tourist areas of Miami Beach, whose restaurants remain closed, like those throughout Miami-Dade County. remain closed.

The woman faces rape charges an emergency order and resist arrest without violence, on bail of $ 2,500.

Meanwhile, delays in paying Florida unemployment benefits persist in Florida, with 41.4% of the 1,283,314 total claims paid so far, according to the state Department of Economic Opportunity.