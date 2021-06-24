FLORIDA | Ron DeSantis: We are preparing for bad news, given the destruction of the building

After hearing the news of the collapse of the building in Miami that has so far left one dead and dozens injured.

The governor of the state of Florida announced that he is heading to the scene and they are preparing to deliver bad news due to the scale of the event.

In images you can see the part of the condominium that collapsed and the large amount of debris found in the area while lMiami Beach County Firefighters.

Official sources have indicated that until now the causes of this terrible event are unknown. The landslide felt like an earthquake in the area and occurred near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. (East Coast local time).

According to information provided by Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, the building manager assured him that it was almost full at the time of the incident.

“The building is literally full,” Burkett said, although he did not provide an exact number of those affected. “That breaks my heart because it means that we won’t be able to be as successful as we would like in finding living people“, Understood the mayor.