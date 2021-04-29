Florida Republicans want to fine social media companies $ 250,000 a day for suspending accounts of politicians



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said tech companies discriminate against conservatives.

Photo: LoboStudioHamburg / Pixabay

Some legislators did not agree with social media companies suspending the accounts of certain politicians on the grounds that they were publishing fake news. Because of this, Florida Republican lawmakers want social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to face a $ 250,000 a day fine if they suspend the accounts of political candidates.

Citing First Amendment rights, the state’s Republican lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill in the Florida House of Representatives proposing a daily fine on social media platforms that try to silence politicians.

The bill was supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, who urged lawmakers in his state to sign up to indict big tech companies for stock that he says discriminate against conservatives.

DeSantis hasn’t avoided criticizing tech companies and social media platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, for what he calls an Orwellian media collusion to censor conservatives.

House Bill 7013 was introduced after Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in the wake of the Capitol riots.

“Let’s send a message to these big tech monopolies that Florida will no longer tolerate their shenanigans,” said Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, according to Business Insider.

Democratic lawmaker Anna Eskamani, who is against this bill, said: “This bill is in retaliation for the previous presidential administration’s ban on social media sites by spreading false information, inciting riots, sedition and violence ”.

This proposal to fine technology companies for suspending the use of social networks by certain candidates will be debated again in the Florida Senate Thursday.

In addition, the project will be included in a package of legislation that will include proposals that can regulate how technology companies use and obtain the data they collect from people’s daily activities.

